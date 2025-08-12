NFDC to screen restored Bollywood classics like ‘Kranti’, ‘Haqueeqat’ in runup to Independence Day

Four digitally restored Bollywood classics — Kranti, Haqeeqat, Saat Hindustani and Shaheed — are being screened at various venues across the country as part of the National Film Development Corporation’s three-day Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival, which kicked off Monday.

The restoration was carried out by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). The inclusion of these restored versions in the Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival is both a tribute to the filmmakers and a reaffirmation of NFAI’s commitment to safeguarding India’s film legacy, as per a statement issued by the government organisation.

The diverse film lineup also includes patriotic films such as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), RRR (2022), and Tanhaji (2020).

“Join us at NFDC-NFAI for the Patriotic Film Festival, a 3-day cinematic tribute to India from 11th to 13th August 2025 at NFDC-NFAI, Law College Road, Pune. Dates: 11th – 13th August 2025. Venue: NFDC–NFAI, Law College Road, Pune – 411 004. Free Entry | Open to All,” the official social media handle of NFDC wrote on Instagram.

Other notable screenings include Major (2022), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Veerapandia Kattabomman (1959) and Parasakhti (1952).

The festival will also screen educational documentaries, including Our Flag, Lokmanya Tilak, Tilak, and Shahadat.

The inaugural event for Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival was attended by actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. “These films remind us of the resilience and courage of our people, and it’s important that we continue to share these stories”, she said while addressing the event.

Sanjay Jaju, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, who also attended the inaugural event, said, “Cinema being a visual medium leaves a long-lasting impact on the viewers and so, this festival aims to spark the spirit of patriotism amongst all Indians.”

Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival will conclude on August 13.