Tara Sutaria dismisses viral Veer Pahariya video from AP Dhillon show as ‘clever editing’

Actress Tara Sutaria has dismissed viral videos of boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s reaction to her kissing and hugging singer AP Dhillon at a concert as ‘clever editing’, slamming trolls for propagating ‘false narratives’ on social media.

On Monday, Sutaria posted a video on Instagram of herself during Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, which took place on 26 December. Alongside the video, the actress penned a long note sharing her experience of attending the concert.

“Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai, for SO much love for our song, and here’s to more music and memories together,” Tara wrote on Instagram.

In the post-script, the 30-year-old actress responded to the viral videos of Veer’s reaction to seeing her and Dhillon on stage together.

“False narratives, clever editing, and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies,” the 30-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

While on stage during the concert, Dhillon was seen hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek as Veer stood amid the audience. Tara and Dhillon had earlier collaborated on the latter’s music video Thodi Si Daaru.

The actor’s reaction immediately went viral, with internet users making fun of his reactions. Soon memes flew and Veer’s reaction went viral.

Veer and Tara Sutaria made their relationship public earlier this year. Veer, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, made his big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar with the 2025 film Sky Force.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2022 film Apurva.