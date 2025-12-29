Boman Irani, Jagapathi Babu join the cast of Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’

Actors Boman Irani and Jagapathi Babu have joined the cast of the upcoming Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, as per statements shared by the makers.

“The incredible @iamjaggubhai_ as 'APPALASOORI' from #Peddi. Brace yourselves for his masterclass performance in a strong, impactful role,” production banner Vriddhi Cinemas wrote on Instagram Monday alongside the actor’s first-look poster from the film.

While Jagapathi Babu will essay the role of Appalasoori in the upcoming film, details about Irani’s character are yet to be revealed.

“An absolute honour working with this legend and true cinema lover, @boman_irani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu’s script,” wrote cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with Irani.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma.

The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Peddi is slated to hit theatres on March 27 next year.

While Irani has the Prabhas-starrer The RajaSaab in the pipeline, Jagapathi Babu will appear in Prabhas’s Salaar: Part 2.