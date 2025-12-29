Coroner’s inquiry into death of singer Zubeen Garg to open in Singapore on January 14

A coroner’s inquiry into the death of Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg will open in Singapore on 14 January, according to court records.

The hearing will be held at the state courts, Channel News Asia reported on Monday. Police have said their findings will be submitted to State Coroner Adam Nakhoda for the inquest.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore on 19 September, a day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival. Police said they received a call for assistance at St John’s Island that day.

The singer, a popular figure from Assam, fell unconscious while swimming in the sea off the Singapore island coast, as per reports. Garg was taken to hospital, where he died.

Earlier this month, Singapore police said investigation into Garg’s death was ongoing and that a coroner’s inquiry was scheduled for January and February 2026. Police have said that, based on investigations so far, they do not suspect any foul play and have urged the public not to speculate.

A coroner’s inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a judicial officer to establish how, when and where a person died.

Such inquiries are generally held in open court unless there is sufficient reason not to do so and may conclude in one day or extend over multiple days, as per reports.

At the conclusion of the inquiry, the coroner will issue findings on the circumstances of the death.