‘I want to build my own path’: Yamal rejects comparisons, cites Ronaldo’s philosophy on individuality

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal may have walked away with two major honours at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards, but it was his measured words on Cristiano Ronaldo that became the most talked-about moment of the night, drawing a smile from the Portuguese great.

When asked who he would like to be compared to, the 18-year-old resisted the familiar parallels with Lionel Messi and instead pointed to Ronaldo’s philosophy, stressing the importance of carving out one’s own identity in football.

“In the end, it's best not to compare yourself to anyone,” Yamal replied. “Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did because they wanted to be themselves and not compare themselves to others. I want to build my own path.”

As he spoke, the camera cut to Ronaldo seated in the front row with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez, both smiling, with Rodriguez nodding in approval.

The moment went viral, with fans applauding Ronaldo for acknowledging praise from a rising star at Barcelona, a gesture made more significant given his storied rivalry with Messi.

Yamal enjoyed a landmark evening at the invite-only gala held at Dubai’s Atlantis Royal hotel on 28 December, winning the Best Forward award and the Best U23 Men’s Player, also known as the Maradona Award.

The teenage prodigy capped a stellar year with Barcelona, which included lifting the La Liga title. At international level, he came close to his first major trophy with Spain in the Nations League, only for Portugal, led by Ronaldo, to prevail on penalties in the final.

Ronaldo’s respect for Yamal has been evident for months. Ahead of the Nations League final in June, he urged restraint in the hype surrounding the teenager and spoke of his potential.

“He's only 17 years old... I repeat: he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone; that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times,” Ronaldo said at the time.

While Yamal represented the future of the game, the night also belonged to Ronaldo, who once again underlined his enduring influence.

The Al-Nassr forward was named Best Middle East Player for 2025 at the 16th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards, completing a hat-trick by winning the honour every year since it was introduced following his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

He also received recognition as the top goalscorer of all time. At 40, Ronaldo continues to redefine longevity at the elite level, with his contract in Saudi Arabia running until mid-2027.

The award ceremony was attended by football stars, executives and dignitaries, including Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Speaking after receiving the accolade, Ronaldo described the Globe Soccer Awards as one of his favourite ceremonies and reaffirmed his motivation to continue performing at the highest level.

One of the evening’s most striking moments came when he reiterated his ambition to reach an unprecedented milestone. “I will reach 1,000 goals,” he said.

As of late December 2025, his career tally stands at around 956 goals for club and country, a figure he remains determined to build on as long as his body allows.

The ceremony, organised by Globe Soccer in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, celebrated excellence across the footballing spectrum.

2025 Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele was named Best Men’s Player after a standout season with Paris Saint-Germain, edging out competition from Kylian Mbappé and Yamal.

Luis Enrique received the Best Coach award for guiding PSG to domestic and European success, while Paris Saint-Germain was named Best Men’s Club after dominating six categories following its historic UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 campaign.

Ronaldo’s former agent Jorge Mendes was honoured as Best Agent once again, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was named President of the Year.

Ronaldo’s influence has helped transform the league into a destination for global stars, reinforcing the so-called “Ronaldo Effect” that shows no sign of fading.

For Yamal, the evening was a confirmation of promise. For Ronaldo, it was another chapter in an extraordinary career.

Together, their shared moment on stage symbolised a passing of respect between generations, one grounded not in comparisons, but in the pursuit of individual paths to greatness.