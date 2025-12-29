From 10-minute groceries to iPhones: How quick commerce redefined Indian retail in 2025

The era of the traditional “delivery day” effectively came to an end in 2025, as India’s retail ecosystem underwent a fundamental transformation driven by the convergence of e-commerce and quick commerce. The blurring of lines between planned purchases and instant gratification has redefined consumer expectations, with speed emerging as the new industry baseline.

What began as an experimental push to deliver groceries within ten minutes evolved over the year into a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure-driven business, capable of moving everything from high-end electronics to white goods in minutes. Within a single calendar year, the key consumer question shifted permanently from “will it arrive?” to “how many minutes until it does?”

A year-end report by RedSeer Strategy Consultants underscored the sector’s rapid ascent, noting that quick commerce has become India’s fastest-growing retail format, with 33 million monthly users across more than 150 cities. By 2030, the segment is expected to account for 10 per cent of branded retail sales. Rising household incomes and a growing preference for convenience have further accelerated adoption among urban consumers.

The surge forced e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart to enter the space to avoid missing out on the expanding market. The launch of “Amazon Now” and “Flipkart Minutes”—both offering sub-30-minute deliveries—signalled that rapid fulfilment is no longer a premium service but the industry’s new standard.

To support this scale, dark stores evolved from small neighbourhood hubs into megapods spanning roughly 10,000–12,000 square feet and stocking more than 50,000 stock-keeping units. These facilities enabled platforms to deliver products such as iPhones and air conditioners with the same speed as everyday essentials like milk and bread. The scale of expansion was evident during the Dhanteras festival, when platforms sold and delivered gold and silver coins within minutes.

The financial momentum of the sector peaked in December with Meesho’s Rs 5,421 crore initial public offering, highlighting the growing purchasing power of value-conscious consumers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Meanwhile, Zepto is set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi through a confidential route, targeting a stock market listing in 2026, according to sources.

However, the rapid physical expansion of dark stores also generated friction within the broader retail ecosystem. Consumer unions intensified calls for regulatory oversight as quick commerce platforms began eroding the margins of traditional Kirana stores. This so-called “Kirana Conflict” gained prominence in policy discussions, prompting the Competition Commission of India in May to notify regulations for determining the cost of production. The move aimed to strengthen the watchdog’s ability to assess alleged predatory pricing and deep discounting, particularly in the quick commerce and e-commerce segments.

Regulatory scrutiny extended to consumer protection as well, with the CCPA issuing notices to several quick commerce companies over violations related to packaged product disclosures mandated under the Legal Metrology Act.

The rapid growth of the sector also brought renewed focus on the human cost of ultra-fast delivery. Throughout 2025, debates around gig worker welfare intensified, alongside concerns over road safety linked to the pressure of ten-minute delivery models. These issues culminated in November, when the government notified four labour codes, formally bringing gig workers under a regulatory framework that includes social security.

For delivery partners and drivers navigating congested city streets, the move marked the end of legal invisibility, transitioning them from the margins of the unorganised sector into a formal social security net. The introduction of uniform employment rights, mandatory appointment letters, and access to benefits such as provident funds, ESIC, and insurance laid the groundwork for greater stability for millions of platform workers across India.

Looking ahead to 2026, the sector’s trajectory points to consolidation among leading players alongside deeper category expansion. While the dominant platforms are expected to strengthen their market positions, the coming year will also demand a more balanced approach to regulatory compliance, particularly in areas of labour welfare and competition with traditional retail.