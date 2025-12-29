‘Victory for Unnao survivor’: Opposition, women’s activists applaud SC order on Kuldeep Sengar sentence

Congress leaders and women’s rights activists on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, calling it “a step that restores faith in the justice system”.

Women’s activist Yogita Bhayana said it sent a message of justice to women across the country.

“We were hoping for this order. We thank the Supreme Court and all the media for this. The Supreme Court has been sensitive towards this case. This was the very basis of justice. It will send a message to the country's daughters that if they face injustice, they will get justice,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The survivor’s counsel Mehmood Pracha struck a cautious note, saying the order could not be seen as a victory.

“CBI took a stand on a very limited point and did not raise our strongest grounds of argument. The CBI did not consult us at all. There is so much evidence in favour of the victim that any court would give a verdict in her support... The court did not hear us on the main merits. CBI has just discussed the iceberg of the case; we have the entire matter with us... The CBI did not make us a party in this case. We cannot treat this judgement as a victory for the victim,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hailed the Supreme Court's decision and said he hopes the apex court ensures the harshest punishment for the rape convict.

In a post on X, Thackeray said it was truly horrendous and disgusting to see how a rape convict can be let off easily by law, and miscarriage of justice.

"It's good to see another stay from the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the bail of rape convict Kuldeep, ex MLA of BJP. I hope the Supreme Court ensures the harshest punishment for the rape convict ex MLA of BJP- Kuldeep," the Worli MLA said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the role of the investigating agency and said the verdict had helped restore public confidence.

“Why didn't the CBI present all the facts before? The victim was attacked, and one person was murdered. If the CBI had fought the case strongly, the bail would probably not have been granted... After the pan-country protests that broke out, this verdict has restored faith among people towards the judiciary...,” he said.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba called the Supreme Court intervention a victory for the rape survivor and those who stood by her.

Speaking to reporters, Lamba said, “It is a big thing that the Supreme Court has overturned the high court's decision and made it clear that Kuldeep Singh Sengar will not be allowed to come out, he will stay in jail. This is a victory for the survivor, her family and all who supported them.”

She criticised the prime minister’s ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan, alleging that the administration was “saving” offenders.

“This is not the end; we will continue to fight. We are also in touch with the family of Ankita Bhandari,” she added.

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered in 2022 by her employer at a resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

Investigations revealed that Ankita Bhandari was killed and thrown into a canal in September 2022, allegedly after she refused to “entertain a VIP guest” at the Vanantara resort near Haridwar.

The Congress continued to organise sit-ins across Uttarakhand on Sunday, demanding the arrest of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who was alleged to be the VIP involved.

Lamba said the Congress plans to raise the matter during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

In a veiled dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress’s UP unit chief Ajay Rai said Sengar had got relief earlier due to weak representation.

“I thank the Supreme Court. And this sent a message across the country that Kuldeep Sengar had received relief due to poor advocacy, but today the Supreme Court has put a stay on it. We are grateful to Rahul Gandhi for supporting the survivor,” he said.

Congress leader and women’s activist Mumtaz Patel demanded stricter punishment for sexual offenders.

“We are hopeful now that justice will be given to the Unnao victim. Kuldeep Sengar should be given a death sentence. A new law should come in which the rapists should be given death sentence,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

UP State Women’s Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan said, “We stand by the survivor. We must have trust in the judiciary.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention came after the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence on the ground that he had already served seven years and five months in prison.

The high court had ordered the suspension till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case.

Sengar has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict that had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Despite the high court’s order, Sengar continues to remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

The Unnao rape trial and related matters were transferred from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court on August 1, 2019 following a directive of the Supreme Court.