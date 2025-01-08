Knock-Off to Newtopia: K-dramas to look forward to in 2025

From heart-pounding action to swoon-worthy romance and gripping dramas to stunning period pieces, 2025 promises an eclectic lineup of K-dramas featuring stars like Ji Chang-wook, Jisoo and Lee Jun-ho. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Truth — Unmasked

Starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Jang Hye-jin, The Truth — Unmasked is a comedy drama that follows the story of a passionate investigative reporter (Kim Hye-soo) driven by a strong sense of justice. She joins forces with Kang Gi Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) and Han Do (Jung Sung Il) to dig deep into mysterious events in their city. Apart from solving mysteries, they must also save their investigative reporting programme from being abolished.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: January 15

Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a medical thriller that follows the story of Choi Deok Hee (Sul Kyung-Gu), the world’s top neurosurgeon who once mentored Jung Se Ok (Eun-Bin), a brilliant young doctor. However, their relationship soured when Deok Hee expelled Se Ok from his operating room mid-surgery. Now working as a shadow doctor in an illegal clinic, Se Ok crosses paths with Deok Hee again.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: January 15

Newtopia

Following the success of Snowdrop (2021), Blackpink member Jisoo is returning to the screen with the zombie apocalypse drama series Newtopia, also featuring Park Jeong-min. Set in an air defence unit in Seoul, the show follows a soldier named Jae Yoon (Jeong-min) and his girlfriend Yeong Ju (Jisoo), who break up on the same day a zombie apocalypse hits the world. The couple, who get separated from each other inside the military area, battle the zombies single-handedly to reunite.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: February 7

Cashero

K-pop singer and actor Lee Jun-ho plays a superhero in the supernatural-fantasy drama Cashero, based on the webcomic of the same name. The story revolves around Kang Sang Woong (Jun-ho), a public servant at a community centre, who gains his superpowers based on the amount of cash in his possession. Sang Woong uses his powers to protect ordinary people’s lives. The Lee Chang-min-directed drama also features Kim Hye-joon, Kim Byung-chul, Kim Hyang-gi, Kang Han-na and Lee Chae-min.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Can This Love Be Translated?

Created by Hotel Del Luna makers Hong Sisters, Can This Love Be Translated? is a romantic comedy starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung. The story revolves around a multilingual interpreter, Ju Ho-jin (Seon-ho), and an actress, Cha Mu-hee (Youn-jung), whose paths cross when Ho-jin is appointed as Mu-hee’s personal interpreter. The two share opposing views on love, which often lead to misunderstandings mounting between them. With time, they overcome these differences and become romantically involved. The drama also stars Choi Woo-sung, Sota Fukushi and Lee Yi-dam.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Set in the 1950s, When Life Gives You Tangerines — starring K-pop idol IU and actor Park Bo-gum — follows the adventurous life of Ae-soon (IU), a rebellious young girl who loves books but is unable to attend school due to her family’s financial struggles. She has a friend in Gwan Shik, an introvert who has loved Ae-soon since they were young, but struggles to express his feelings. The series also features Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon as the older versions of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, respectively.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

All The Love You Wish For

Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are set to pair up after a nine-year hiatus following their successful collaboration for The Uncontrablly Fond (2016). Titled All The Love You Wish For, helmed by Lee Byeong Heon, this fantasy romantic comedy-drama series revolves around a genie (Woo-bin) who wakes up after a thousand years. He gets into a rift with his new master Ka-young (Bae Suzy) over granting three wishes. The show also stars Ahn Eun-jin and Noh Sang-hyun.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Melo Movie

Directed by Oh Choong-hwan and written by Lee Na-eun, Melo Movie stars Choi Woo-sik and Park Bo-young in a poignant tale of young love and healing. Kim Moo-bi, an aspiring director inspired by her father’s film crew career, quietly refines her craft. Meanwhile, Ko Gyeom, a former actor-turned-film critic, crosses paths with Moo-bi during a project, sparking romance. The drama also stars Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Knock-Off

Set in the late 1990s, Knock-Off tells the story of a man whose life is turned upside down by the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The story follows Kim Seong-jun (Kim Soo-hyun), an ordinary office goer, who becomes the king of the global counterfeit market following the financial crisis. Directed by Park Hyun-seok, the series also stars Jo Bo-ah, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Eui-sung, Bang Hyo-rin, Kwon Nara and Park Se-wan.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: TBA

Nine Puzzles

As a young girl, Yi-Na (Kim Da-Mi) witnessed the murder of her beloved uncle and became a suspect in the case. Ten years later, she has a job as a skilled criminal profiler with six years of experience at Seoul’s police agency. Yi-Na, an expert at uncovering motives, crosses paths with Han-Saem, the person who accused her of murdering her uncle. Together, they delve into the past to uncover the truth behind her uncle’s death.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: TBA

The Manipulated

Directed by Kim Chang-ju, The Manipulated is an action drama featuring Ji Chang-wook, Do Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo and Jo Yoon-soo. The story revolves around Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life descends into chaos when he is jailed for a crime he did not commit. Wook learns he was framed by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), and seeks revenge.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: TBA