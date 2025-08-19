‘It’s no fault of his’: Agarkar & Co. pick Asia Cup 2025 squad; Shreyas, Rahul and other big names snubbed

The squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was announced by captain Suryakumar Yadav and chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, with a number of surprises both in terms of picks and omissions.

But the absence of several established names has generated considerable discussion.

1 6 Shreyas Iyer (PTI)

Shreyas Iyer left out despite stellar IPL form

One of the most debated omissions is that of Shreyas Iyer, who was instrumental in guiding Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final with over 600 runs at a strike rate of 175.07.

His performance was the third-best in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle in 2011 and Suryakumar Yadav in 2023. Known for his dominance against spin, Iyer had been seen as an attractive middle-order option.

The selectors opted for Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav, leaving no space for Iyer.

“It’s no fault of his (Shreyas). Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, he will have to wait for his chance,” Agarkar explained.

Iyer last played a T20I for India against Australia in 2023, scoring a match-winning half-century.

He also missed out on the 2024 T20 World Cup squad despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title that year.

2 6 KL Rahul (PTI)

KL Rahul’s absence raises eyebrows

With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a toe injury, K.L. Rahul’s exclusion has come as an even bigger surprise.

Rahul was the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, amassing 539 runs at an average of nearly 54 for Delhi Capitals.

His experience in high-pressure tournaments like the Champions Trophy and his ability as a wicketkeeper-batter could have added balance to the side.

The 33-year-old recently expressed his desire to return to India’s T20 setup. “Yes, I want to get back in the T20 team and the World Cup is on my mind, but for now it is just trying to enjoy how I am playing right now,” Rahul had said after the IPL.

His last T20I appearance for India came in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

3 6 Mohammed Siraj (PTI)

No Siuuu-raj

Mohammed Siraj’s absence was another surprise. The pacer played a pivotal role in India’s Test series against England, taking 23 wickets including a decisive spell in the final match.

He also claimed 16 wickets for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. His potential partnership with Jasprit Bumrah was expected to boost India’s pace attack.

4 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal (PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal relegated to standby list

Another notable absentee is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was expected to challenge for the opening slot.

The Mumbai opener was India’s reserve batter in the last T20 World Cup and finished with 559 runs at a strike rate of 159.71 and six fifties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Agarkar admitted the decision was difficult. “It’s very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Abhishek doing well and also giving us a bowling option, one of the two had to miss out.”

Jaiswal has been included in the standbys.

5 6 Washington Sundar (PTI)

Washington Sundar overlooked

The all-rounder, seen as a key option with his off-spin, was another omission.

In England, Washington Sundar delivered whenever called upon — saving a Test match with vital runs alongside the tail and chipping in with crucial wickets through his understated bowling.

His skill-set would have been useful in Dubai, considering he was part of the side that won the ICC Champions Trophy there earlier this year.

Sundar has also been included in the standbys.

6 6 Sanju Samson (PTI)

Samson’s role uncertain

Though Sanju Samson is in the team, his role in the XI remains uncertain with Shubman Gill set to reclaim his spot at the top.

Samson has not enjoyed much success in the middle order.

“Sanju Samson was opening the innings because Gill and Jaiswal were not playing, and Abhishek, with the way he performed, it was hard to look beyond him,” Agarkar said, all but confirming that Gill and Abhishek would be India’s first-choice opening pair.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

India will begin their campaign on September 10, a day after the tournament kicks off.