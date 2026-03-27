New to BTS? Start your journey with these 7 songs recommended by the K-pop band

Are you new to the music of K-pop boy band BTS and not sure where to begin? Given their immense popularity and vast discography, picking the best songs can feel tough. But don’t worry — BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have you covered.

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, BTS made their first appearance in five years, marking their US show comeback, followed by the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang.

The members, in a heartfelt conversation, recalled their early days, and also talked about their latest album and new music video for Swim.

During the episode, Jimmy asked the members to name the top seven BTS songs they’d recommend to a new fan just starting their musical journey. Here’s a list of seven favourites for those who’ve just discovered the band and can’t get enough.

Swim

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One must always start with the latest song of BTS, suggested by Suga, who recommends Swim as the first song a person must listen to know their music better. Released on March 20, the song has already surpassed 71 million views on YouTube, with a record-breaking week on several music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Exploring the depths of emotional turmoil and the search for solace in darker spaces, the track captures a journey about rising above it all — with the band once again ready to “swim” through it with the love they offer their fans.

Mic Drop

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The second spot is claimed by the 2017 song Mic Drop as recommended by V, which is heavily inspired by Barack Obama’s 2016 White House correspondents’ dinner exit. The song is a defiant hip-hop anthem celebrating global success and dismissing haters. Known for its aggressive bass, with Steve Aoki’s remix rendition, it narrates a powerful message.

Mikrokosmos

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Another most iconic song one must have in their BTS starter pack playlist is Mikrokosmos. This song, released in 2019, is an anthemic celebration of humanity, highlighting that 7 billion people are 7 billion shining stars, each holding their own universe, history, and light. The song emphasises that every individual holds immense, unique value, even if they seem small, and promotes finding comfort, love, and light in one another.

Spring Day

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The fourth spot is claimed by the iconic 2017 track Spring Day, recommended by Jimin, which explores an emotional alternative hip-hop ballad about longing, loss and the hope of returning to loved ones. The song, as some reports claimed, is a tribute to the 2014 Sewol Ferry Tragedy, in which 304 lives were lost, with the vast majority being students from Danwon High School on a field trip.

Dynamite

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BTS’s Dynamite is an upbeat disco-pop song centred on themes of happiness, confidence, and spreading positive energy during the difficult times of the Covid 19 pandemic. It highlights the joy of little things in life, encouraging listeners to find hope and continue moving forward even after setbacks. A must listen, recommended by Jungkook.

Cypher

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V stepped in once again to recommend Cypher as the sixth must-listen song for any new BTS fan. This underrated rap-focussed track performed by the group’s rapper line (RM, Suga, and J-Hope) serves as a showcase for their technical rapping skills and confidence.

Ddaeng

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The group’s leader, RM, chose Ddaeng as the seventh song to be included in the starter pack. The song was released in 2018 for the BTS Festa anniversary celebration. Known for its traditional Korean instrumentation mixed with modern hip-hop, the song addresses haters and critics, featuring clever wordplay on the word "ddaeng" and its multiple meanings in Korean.