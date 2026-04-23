In pictures: 17 injured after two trains collide in Denmark, emergency services say

Two local trains collided head-on in Denmark on Thursday, injuring at least 17 people, four of whom were in a critical condition, the emergency service told Reuters.

1 6 Emergency workers at the site of a collision between two trains between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Reuters)

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2 6 Emergency workers at the site of a collision between two trains between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Reuters)

The accident prompted a massive emergency response for what police called a major accident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 am about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

3 6 Emergency workers at the site of a collision between two trains between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. Kagerup is located on the Gribskov Line between Hilleroed and Helsinge. (Reuters)

Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

4 6 Police and rescue services are present at a train collision in Kagerup between Hilleroed and Noedebo, Denmark, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Reuters)

Public broadcaster DR showed images of two yellow and grey trains, both with visible damage to the front, facing each other in a wooded area.

5 6 Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. Kagerup is located on the Gribskov Line between Hilleroed and Helsinge. (Reuters)

The incident happened north of Copenhagen, on a train line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup, police said in a statement. "It is two local trains that have collided head-on," a spokesperson for the rescue services told Reuters.

The mayor of the nearby town of Gribskov, Trine Egetved, in a post on Facebook, said some of the injured were flown to the hospital.

She said the crash occurred on a local rail line that's used by many Gribskov residents, employees and schoolchildren.

6 6 Two trains have collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup at Isteroedvejen, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Reuters)

"There are injuries among the passengers. Everyone is out of the trains, so no one is trapped... Large resources have been dispatched to the scene," the spokesperson added. The injured have since been transported away from the scene of the accident in ambulances and helicopters, the fire department said on X.

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