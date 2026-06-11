New ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ film, ‘Mahabharat 5000 A.D.’ among Eros Innovation’s new content slate

A new Tanu Weds Manu film, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., and a restored version of Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan form a part of Eros Innovation’s three-pronged content slate for the year, the production banner said on Wednesday.

At the centre of the announcement is Eros Brahmand, a mythology-based cinematic universe comprising nine original titles — Nandi – War of Kailasa, Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe, Vimaan Wars, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., Yakshinis, Brahmarakshak, Garuda, Kumbhayanna, and Mansa Devi.

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The interconnected franchise will draw inspiration from Indian mythology and folklore although casting details and release timelines for most of the projects are yet to be announced.

The company also introduced Eros Universe, an initiative that will expand six of its existing titles into new stories and characters. The titles include Tanu Weds Manu, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela, and Tere Naam.

Among the projects with confirmed production details is Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter, which will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The film is being co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited and is slated to go on floors in 2026.

The third initiative, Eros Remastered, will back a restored and reimagined version of the 2014 Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan, India’s first motion-capture feature film. The restoration will be overseen by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who also directed the original.