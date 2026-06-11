Actors Mihir Ahuja, Prasanna Bisht to headline Aditya Chandioke's dramedy

"The Archies" actor Mihir Ahuja and Prasanna Bisht, known for her work in the series "Chiraiya", will play the lead roles in an untitled movie from filmmaker Aditya Chandioke.

The two actors have started filming for the film, which is described as a light-hearted dramedy set in small-town India.

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Chandioke is best known for directing the Netflix film "Greater Kalash" and miniseries "Baat Pakki".

In the movie, Ahuja plays a young man from Ujjain.

"This film feels extremely special to me because I genuinely feel like I’m stepping into a world I’ve never explored before as an actor. I’ve never played a character from Ujjain, and that comes with its own rhythm, innocence, body language, and way of speaking.

"I wanted to approach it with complete honesty, so I’ve been spending a lot of time understanding the Ujjaini and Malwai dialect, the culture, and even the little nuances in how people communicate there. It’s both challenging and exciting at the same time," the actor said in a statement.

Ahuja said he was impressed by the script's "simplicity and heart".

"There’s a certain warmth and humour in this story that instantly connected with me. The tone of the film has that light-hearted dramedy space where emotions feel organic and humour comes naturally from situations and people," he added.





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