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regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ falls short of Rs 350-crore mark after seven days in theatres

The film, directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres on June 4, also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.06.26, 01:21 PM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ Peddi box office

Ram Charan-led sports action drama Peddi has stopped short of hitting the Rs 350-crore mark globally within seven days of release, according to figures shared by its production house.

The film, directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres on June 4, also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

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Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas announced the latest box office update on its official X handle on Thursday.

Sharing the milestone, the studio wrote on X, “BOX OFFICE CHAMPION. #Peddi collects a gross of over 345 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 7 days”.

The story of Peddi is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and follows a lower-caste villager who takes up wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

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