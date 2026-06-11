Vir Das announces ensemble cast for his next directorial, a horror film titled ‘Baara Number’

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Vir Das has announced the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture Baara Number, a psychological horror film that marks Das’s first stint in the horror genre.

The film stars Das alongside Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik.

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Baara Number is Das' second directorial outing after the spy comedy Happy Patel, which was backed by Aamir Khan and released in theatres earlier this year.

Filmmaker Kavi Shastri, who co-directed Das' directorial debut Happy Patel, has joined the project as Creative Producer.

“What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I’ve admired for years,” Das told The Hollywood Reporter India.

“Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence and authenticity to the film. Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it,” he added.

Happy Patel featured Das alongside Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Mona Kapoor and Srushti Tawade. The comedy also included special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Production on Baara Number is already underway.