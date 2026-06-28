Watch: New promo of ‘Bigg Boss Bangla’ confirms Sourav Ganguly as host

Former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Sourav Ganguly will host the Bengali version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, marking its return to television nearly a decade after its last season.

Star Jalsha confirmed Ganguly as the host through the second promotional video of Bigg Boss Bangla, ending weeks of speculation over who would anchor the show.

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The channel had earlier released the first-look teaser on social media with the caption, “India’s biggest reality show now in Bengal”. The teaser featured Ganguly making a regal entry.

The second promo shows Ganguly hitting sixers at the Eden Gardens stadium. “New challenge. A new journey begins,” Ganguly says in the teaser.

Sharing the latest promo, Star Jalsha wrote, “Bigg Boss Bangla, the boss of Bengali entertainment, is returning with Sourav Ganguly”.

Ganguly has been a familiar face on Bengali television as the long-time host of game show Dadagiri, which airs on Zee Bangla.

Bigg Boss Bangla was last aired on Colors Bangla in 2016, with actor Jeet hosting the second season. The inaugural season, telecast in 2013, was hosted by actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The show’s return comes amid a major reshuffle in Bengali television reality shows this year. While actor Dev has taken over as the host of Dadagiri, actress Swastika Mukherjee has replaced Rachna Banerjee as the host of Didi No. 1.