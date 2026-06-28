Amazon renews ‘Every Year After’ for Season 2 less than a month after blockbuster debut

Amazon Prime Video has renewed romantic drama Every Year After for a second season, less than a month after the series premiered.

Based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After, the first season follows the friends-to-lovers-to-second-chance romance between Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett).

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The story sees Percy return to the lake town of Barry's Bay a decade after her breakup with Sam, following the death of Sam and Charlie’s mother, Sue (Elisha Cuthbert).

Percy, who blames herself for a mysterious incident that ended their relationship, reunites with Sam as they confront their shared past. Charlie is played by Michael Bradway.

For Season 2, Amazon confirmed that Every Year After will shift its focus to Charlie and adapt Fortune’s sequel novel, One Golden Summer, while “continuing to explore the fan favorite stories and characters from the first season”.

Showrunner Amy B. Harris will return for the new season alongside executive producers Carley Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy.

The Season 2 cast includes Michael Bradway, Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen and Joseph Chiu.

“The response to Every Year After has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune's storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry's Bay,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global television Peter Friedlander told Variety.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Carley, Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We’re excited to return to Barry’s Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter,” he added.