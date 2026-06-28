‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ nears Rs 70 crore worldwide, records strong third-week growth

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has continued its impressive box office run in the third weekend, with the film nearing the Rs 70 crore mark at the worldwide box office at the end of Day 16.

After opening to positive reviews but a modest theatrical response, the Partition-era love story gained momentum through strong word-of-mouth, resulting in a sharp turnaround in collections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film earned an estimated Rs 12.25 crore nett in its opening week before witnessing a significant jump in its second week, collecting another Rs 22.5 crore nett.

The strong performance has continued into the third week. According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 2.85 crore nett on third Friday, followed by Rs 4.25 crore on Day 16 across 1,803 shows, registering a 54.5 per cent increase.

The film's total India nett collection now stands at Rs 41.80 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 49.83 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 85 lakh on Day 16, taking its international gross to Rs 14.90 crore. Its cumulative worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 64.73 crore.

Released on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Banita Sandhu in key roles.

The film is currently facing competition at the box office from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Akshay Kumar's newly released Welcome to the Jungle. On Saturday, Homi Adajania’s romantic drama collected Rs 4.25 crore nett at the domestic box office, while Akshay Kumar-starrer ensemble comedy earned Rs 20 crore nett.