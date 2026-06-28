Will Munna and Circuit return? Rajkumar Hirani reveals ‘Munna Bhai 3’ plans

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani believes the lasting popularity of the Munna Bhai franchise stems from the unique bond between Munna Bhai and Circuit.

Hirani made his directorial debut with Munnabhai MBBS in 2003 and returned with its sequel, Lage Raho Munnabhai, in 2006. The films starred Sanjay Dutt as Munna, with Arshad Warsi playing his loyal companion, Circuit.

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“Circuit was always there and he was a funny character, but obviously he (Arshad) brought so much life into it. Then for the second one it became very important to make it stronger, and so you’ll see Circuit in the second one has got more to do,” Hirani told PTI.

According to Hirani, Circuit was conceived as Munna’s fiercely loyal companion, with their relationship inspired by iconic duos such as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, and Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson.

“Whatever Sherlock wants to say he needs a friend to say that... So, this character was written like if Munna has something to say, there is a gang but he (Circuit) is his loyal friend. We had, in our heads, thought Circuit is like Hanuman, and he (Munna) is Ram for him. He won’t ask questions, if Bhai has said it, he will do it.”

Reflecting on the film’s casting, Hirani revealed that the lineup evolved over time. He said Shah Rukh Khan was initially set to play Munna, while Makrand Deshpande was the original choice for Circuit.

Hirani added that a third instalment will be made once he develops a compelling story.

“If you ask me, one film which I most want to do is ‘Munnabhai’ because, more than any other film, these are the most lovable characters. I’ve always admired them. So, when I talk about doing ‘3 Idiots’ (sequel), people ask, ‘You’re not doing Munnabhai?’.”

Hirani has reunited with Warsi for his upcoming series Pritam and Pedro, marking his OTT debut.

Created and produced by Hirani, the show is directed by Avinash Arun. The show also marks Vir Hirani’s acting debut in a web series.

Pritam and Pedro is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.