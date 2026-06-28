Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had ‘many affairs’, jokes about actor’s accidental shooting

YouTuber Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, made several candid remarks about her marriage during the premiere episode of the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza.

Sunita entered the show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the episode, Farah read out a headline associated with Sunita that said, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband”, and asked her to explain the statement.

Responding to it, Sunita said, “Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye”.

She also spoke about the incident in which Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver in October 2024.

“Sun rahe ho Chi Chi toh sun lena bhaiya, kyunki ghutno pe goli tabhi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Voh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola. See, I am the truth. Main toh Bombay mein thi nahi, kitne logon ne bola ki maine hi maar diya. Main toh Khatu Shyam mein thi. Nishana chukta nahi mera”, she said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 in a private ceremony before the actor rose to stardom. The couple kept their marriage private for nearly two years before publicly acknowledging it after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. They have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

In October 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg at his Mumbai residence while preparing to leave for an early morning flight to Kolkata. According to the actor, his licensed revolver slipped from his hand while he was putting it away, discharged accidentally and the bullet struck his leg.

He was hospitalised, underwent treatment and later made a full recovery following surgery and physiotherapy.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza also features actors Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, along with reality television personalities Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and others.

The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.