Swapan Dasgupta pledges support to restore Calcutta University’s long-lost glory

Calcutta University’s stature has diminished and it is no longer counted among the country’s top institutions, state finance minister Swapan Dasgupta said on Saturday.

Dasgupta, who visited the College Street campus to attend a programme marking Syama Prasad Mookerjee Pakkha (fortnight), said the government would help restore the university’s “pre-eminence”.

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Syama Prasad Mookerjee served as Calcutta University’s vice-chancellor from 1934 to 1938.

“Calcutta University has a glorious past. But today, if we look at the university, its frontier has shrunk gradually. It is hard to think of Calcutta University among the top universities in Asia. In fact, Calcutta University does not count among the top universities in India anymore,” Dasgupta said after the programme.

He said that as attempts are underway to revive Bengal, the focus should not remain confined to industry and commerce.

“This revival has to expand to intellectual, educational and cultural spheres. I believe Calcutta University will play a crucial role in the revival of Bengal,” he said.

The university’s slide is reflected in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Union education ministry’s annual rankings.

Among state-aided universities, CU slipped from fourth place in 2024 to 15th last year. In the overall university category, it fell from 18th to 39th over the same period. It also failed to feature among the top 10 in either category. This year’s NIRF rankings are yet to be released.

Earlier this week, Dasgupta announced in the state budget that Jadavpur University would receive ₹1,250 crore over the next five years from the state and Centre under the Institute of Eminence programme.

Asked if CU would receive similar support, he said: “I assure you that we will do everything that is possible to help in restoring the pre-eminence of Calcutta University. We cannot think of higher education without Calcutta University.”

VC Ashutosh Ghosh, speaking at the Senate Hall, urged the state government to provide adequate support.

“If the university received the required support, CU will emerge as a world-class centre in higher education and research,” he said.

In his address, Dasgupta said Mookerjee was known for multiple roles. “He had an identity as a practising politician. He had an identity as an academic administrator. Then he had an identity as an educationist. All these identities were important,” he told the gathering.

“It would be a befitting tribute if the pride of the university was restored,” he added.