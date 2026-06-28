Science meets romance in first teaser of Prime Video’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’

Prime Video unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel The Love Hypothesis on Saturday, offering fans a first look at Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in the lead roles.

The teaser debuted during Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest, an immersive fan event held at nya Studios in Los Angeles.

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Directed by Claire Scanlon, The Love Hypothesis follows Olive (Reinhart), “a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realises her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Bateman) to prove she’s moved on”.

However, “what begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement.” As their arrangement develops, the lines between pretense and reality begin to blur, leading Olive to “test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk”.

The teaser recreates one of the novel’s most memorable moments, showing Olive unexpectedly kissing Adam while her friend Ahn watches — a scene also featured on the book’s cover. The pair then agree to maintain a fake relationship, conscious that they are constantly under the watchful eyes of colleagues and fellow students.

The promo also features a voiceover comparing the characters’ relationship to the way molecules bond.

“Molecules stay in motion, vibrating and colliding until they find a match. And when they do, something miraculous happens. They form a bond. Isn't science fun?” the narrator says in the video.

Sarah Rothschild wrote the screenplay, while Elizabeth Cantillon serves as producer for The Love Hypothesis. The Amazon MGM Studios film also stars Jaboukie Young-White, Arty Froushan, Rachel Marsh and Nicholas Duvernay.

The Love Hypothesis will premiere globally on Prime Video on September 23.