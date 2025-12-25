‘The Sultan of Bollywood’: New book by Mohar Basu celebrates the cinematic journey of Salman Khan

A new book chronicling the cinematic journey of Salman Khan is set to hit shelves on 27 December, coinciding with the 60th birthday of the Bollywood superstar.

Authored by Mohar Basu and published by HarperCollins India, Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood offers fans an in-depth look at his films, fandom and enduring mass appeal.

The book brings together fan interviews, rare photographs captured by late veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, and perspectives from long-time collaborators to chart Khan’s rise and sustained dominance in popular culture.

According to the publisher, it aims to capture the scale of devotion the actor inspires across generations.

“Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood is my tribute to the phenomenon of Salman Khan. The book captures the euphoria of watching him on screen, why he has been a ritual for us for the past three decades and what makes him the greatest ‘mass’ hero of our time. As he turns 60, this book celebrates the old-school magic of movies and why no one commands the big screen quite like Salman Khan,” the author said in a statement.

The book revisits some of Khan’s most recognisable screen personas — from Prem, who established him as a romantic icon, to Bajrangi, the compassionate hero, and Tiger, the action figure who helped redefine mainstream machismo — arguing that few actors have balanced romance, comedy and action with similar consistency.

“While critics share the perfect love-hate relationship with him, for his fans—who flock to the theatres with every new release, their loyalty unquestionable, their excitement unbridled -- nothing can match the anticipation of a new film starring Salman Khan,” the book’s description states.

Khan made his screen debut in the late 1980s and rose rapidly to prominence with Maine Pyar Kiya. Over the decades, he has delivered a long run of commercially successful films spanning multiple genres, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick, Dabangg and Wanted.

He is set to headline Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

According to the publisher, the book is a “celebration of an icon who has commanded love, loyalty, and a fascination that spans across generations”.

“There are stars, and then there is Salman Khan – a man whose stardom defies rules, logic, and any conventional idea of fame... Told with rare photographs, industry insights, and fan interviews, 'Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood' is our love letter to the last true Bollywood superstar: fearless, flawed, magnetic, and impossible to ignore,” said Bushra Ahmed, executive editor at HarperCollins India.

Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood is priced at Rs 799.