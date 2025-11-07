Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Globe Trotter’ avatar is ‘Dr Octavius from chor bazaar’, say fans, troll makers

Following the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first-look as the antagonist from S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globe Trotter, fans have begun to compare his dark avatar with that of Spiderman villain Dr Octavius, X-Men founder Professor X and even Stephen Hawking.

“Dr Octavius from Chor Baazaar,” wrote a fan on X. “BUT BUT Rajamouli SAAARRRR, GOAT Director SAAR. If any director from Bollywood released this, they would have trolled left, right and centre,” he added.

Another X user called it a crossover between Octavius and Stephen Hawking. He also said it reminded him of Suriya’s Athreya.

“#GlobeTrotter Poster Reminded me of #Suriya's Athreya. Also Stephen Hawking+Doc Octopus. Wheeling chair with arms. Technology vs Mythology. Poster quality could've been better but #Rajamouli will deliver a Banger output in the film,” he wrote on X.

Sukumaran’s look also reminded some internet users of Professor X from the X-Men films. “Kaaal + Doctor Octopus + Professor X = #Kumbha #GlobeTrotter,” wrote a fan on X.

The poster, dropped by Rajamouli on Friday, shows Sukumaran, clad in a black suit, sitting on an automated chair.

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

The film is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and marks the actress's return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

The official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November at 6pm. The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar for viewers in India.