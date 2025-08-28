Netflix unveils first-look poster for Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Netflix has released the first-look poster for the third season of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology Monster, which will focus on one of America’s most infamous criminals, Ed Gein.

Titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the season stars Charlie Hunnam as the Wisconsin murderer whose crimes in the 1950s inspired classic horror films including Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs.

The new season is set to premiere on October 3.

“In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades,” Netflix wrote in its official website.

“From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror,” the streamer added.

The cast also features Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Will Brill, Mimi Kennedy, Robin Weigert, and Lesley Manville alongside Hunnam.

Since its debut in 2022 with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the franchise has been among Netflix’s most-watched true-crime series. The second season, titled Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which dropped in 2024, turned the lens on the infamous Menendez Brothers.

The upcoming season turns to Gein, dubbed the “Butcher of Plainfield” who became notorious for grave robbing, mutilating corpses and murdering women. Born in 1906, Gein endured an abusive father and a fanatically religious mother. After his parents’ deaths, his mental state deteriorated.

In 1957, police discovered a woman’s body along with preserved human remains across his farmhouse, leading to his arrest. Declared unfit for trial, Gein was sent to a psychiatric institution, where he remained until his death in 1984.