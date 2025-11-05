MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Nobody Wants This’: Netflix renews Adam Brody, Kristen Bell-starrer romcom for Season 3

In a video on social media, Kristen confirmed that the new season is expected to premiere in 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.11.25, 02:13 PM
nobody wants this s3

Still from 'Nobody Wants This File Photo

The story of Adam Brody’s Noah and Kristen Bell’s Joanne isn’t over yet. Netflix has renewed popular romcom Nobody Wants This for Season 3, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Netflix dropped a video on X where Kristen Bell video calls her co-stars to inform them about the renewal of the show for a new season. In the video, Kristen confirmed the new season is expected to premiere in 2026.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This centers around a sex podcaster, Joanne and a rabbi, Noah, who fall in love despite their cultural differences. The story explores the challenges of their interfaith relationship.

The second season of the series, which premiered on 23 October, Noah and Joanne navigate their relationship's core conflict: his desire for her to convert to Judaism versus her hesitation. After a breakup at a party, they eventually reconcile.

The second instalment featured an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show,” creator Erin Foster told Netflix. “It is a privilege to be able to write about my favourite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to”.

Nobody Wants This Season 1 earned Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.

Season 2 secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV list for two weeks in a row with 18 million views in its first 11 days. It reached the Top 10 in 82 countries.

