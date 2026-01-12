Golden Globes 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature

Animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters continued its strong awards-season run on Monday, winning two trophies at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

The Maggie Kang-directed movie won Best Animated Feature, beating Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2. Its hit track Golden also picked up the Best Song award at the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters also won two awards at the 31st Annual Critics Choice last week. The song Golden is now viewed as one of the early favourites in the Oscars race. The film’s soundtrack was also nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Earlier, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2025, edging out contenders such as Arco, Elio and In Your Dreams.

The film has also become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

It was the first English-language film on the platform to remain No. 1 overall even in its fifth week of release. With 500 million streams in under a year, it is now Netflix’s most-watched animated film.

Golden topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, while My Idol and Soda Pop also entered the Top 10. The soundtrack album was certified Platinum by the RIAA on 8 October 2025 after crossing one million units in sales.

KPop Demon Hunters revolves around Huntrix, a girl band whose members secretly work as demon hunters while maintaining their pop star personas. They face off against rival band Saja Boys, whose members are revealed to be demons.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

Following its record-breaking performance, the film is expected to get a sequel. Director Maggie Kang has hinted at a follow-up, with US media reports saying early-stage discussions are already underway.