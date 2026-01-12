Golden Globes 2026: ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ track ‘Golden’ bags best song trophy

Golden, the hit song from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, beating out entries from Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna have lent their voice to this breakout single, which became the first female K-pop song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it held the top spot for six weeks. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks.

Sobbing uncontrolably as she accepted the award, EJAE said she aspired to become a pop singer but was initially rejected because of her voice. Now, winning an award as singer-songwriter makes her feel vindicated.

“I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream. To become a KPop Idol. And I was rejected. And disappointed that my voice wasn't good enough. And so I had leaned on songs and music to get through it. So, now I’m here as a singer and a songwriter," she said.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

The soundtrack has received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.

The film has emerged as a major global hit for Netflix, becoming the platform’s most popular film of all time with more than 500 million views worldwide since its premiere in July 2025.

It continues to rank in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list and has earned three Golden Globe nominations and two Critics’ Choice nominations. The film won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Animated Feature and was named Time magazine’s Breakthrough of the Year.

The film follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.