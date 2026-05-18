US Treasury announces $275 million settlement with Adani Enterprises

The ​US Department of Treasury on Monday ‌said it had agreed to a $275 million settlement with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) over the company's potential civil liability for ​32 apparent violations of US sanctions ⁠on Iran.

Adani Enterprises had bought shipments ​of liquefied petroleum gas from a ​Dubai-based trader purporting to supply Omani and Iraqi gas that had actually originated from Iran, ​Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ​said in a statement.

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The US Securities and Exchange ‌Commission separately ⁠settled a civil lawsuit against Gautam Adani over an alleged scheme to bribe Indian government officials, ​court records ​showed ⁠last week, although the move is subject to court approval.

​The Justice Department is also close ​to ⁠dropping related criminal fraud charges against Adani, who has promised to invest $10 ⁠billion ​in the US economy, ​according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"None of the parties involved in AEL's LPG imports were sanctioned at the time of the LPG shipments, and none of the documentation provided to AEL contained any information explicitly pointing to Iranian origin of the LPG," an US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) order detailing the settlement said.

However, AEL and Adani Ports & SEZ's sanctions compliance program did not include other measures to account for risks arising from its dealings.

"Following public reports in June 2025 of allegations that AEL was engaged in the importation of Iranian-origin LPG, AEL immediately suspended all LPG imports and engaged US-based counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the company's LPG business," it said.

AEL, the order said, "extensively cooperated with OFAC's investigation, including by proactively disclosing the findings of its investigation, producing large volumes of documentation, meaningfully answering all the agency's questions, and promptly resolving its potential liability."

Additionally, AEL implemented extensive enhancements to its sanctions compliance program that apply across AEL's corporate group, it added.

This is the second case in the US that has been closed in the last few days. Last week, Adani and his nephew Sagar had agreed to pay USD 18 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they lied to investors by hiding an alleged bribery scheme, when seeking to raise capital for the conglomerate's renewables unit.

That settlement was part of US authorities nearing a wider resolution with Adani that also involves the Justice Department dismissing criminal fraud charges and the Treasury Department imposing a civil penalty for violating sanctions on Iran.

Under OFAC guidelines, the statutory maximum penalty could have reached about USD 384 million based on the value of the transactions under review. However, the agency reduced the final settlement amount to USD 275 million, citing voluntary self-reporting, proactive engagement, and corrective compliance steps taken by the company.

The case originated after Adani self-reported the issue to OFAC in 2025 following the discovery that a vessel carrying Iranian-origin LPG had docked at Mundra Port. In February 2026, the company disclosed that OFAC had formally sought information regarding transactions dating back to June 2023 to assess whether payments processed through US financial institutions indirectly involved sanctioned Iranian entities.

Adani Enterprises subsequently halted all LPG imports, strengthened sanctions compliance procedures and introduced additional internal controls. OFAC cited those remedial actions, along with compliance commitments made by the company, as key factors behind the reduced settlement.

The OFAC matter was separate from the high-profile investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission involving Gautam Adani and other executives. Together, the resolution of the DOJ, SEC, and OFAC matters is expected to remove a major legal overhang for the Adani Group after months of regulatory and investor scrutiny.

Despite the investigations, the conglomerate continued expanding across infrastructure, logistics and energy businesses. Company filings show the Adani Group's listed entities reported record EBITDA of about USD 5.3 billion in the first half of FY26, while capital expenditure during the period was estimated at nearly USD 17 billion.