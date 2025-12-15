MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Neeraj Pandey, Emraan Hashmi team up for Netflix series ‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’

The upcoming action thriller marks Neeraj’s third Netflix series after ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’

Published 15.12.25, 02:42 PM
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has teamed up with actor Emraan Hashmi for a Netflix thriller series titled Taskaree The Smugglers Web

Emraan Hashmi and Neeraj Pandey on the sets of ‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’ YouTube

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has teamed up with actor Emraan Hashmi for a Netflix thriller series titled Taskaree: The Smugglers Web, the streamer announced on Monday.

A one-minute-seven-second-long video the streamer shared offers a glimpse into the shooting schedules at various locations, with Neeraj Pandey seen directing key sequences.

The video hints at a deep crime network of smugglers, with Hashmi’s coast guard officer determined to bust the cartel. Sharad Kelkar also appears in the video.

The teaser for the series is set to drop on 17 December.

“Pakde gaye Smuggling ki duniya mein aap ka swagat hai Watch Taskaree: The Smugglers Web, teaser out 17 December, only on Netflix,” the official Instagram page of the streamer wrote alongside the video.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Really looking forward to this series. Emraan Hashmi gave such a surprise work.” Another fan commented, “Emraan 2.0 loading.”

The ensemble cast also features Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Anurag Sinha, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web is created by Neeraj Pandey, known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby, Special Ops and Special 26.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, Taskaree: The Smugglers Web marks Neeraj’s third Netflix series after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Further details of the series are kept under wraps.

Emraan was last seen in Suparn S. Varma’s Haq alongside Yami Gautam.

