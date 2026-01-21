‘Need to shut down the noise’: Varun Dhawan addresses trolling over his performance in ‘Border 2’ song

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently focussed on work and is avoiding any attention to criticism, he said amid trolling over his performance in a Border 2 song.

Following the release of the film’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a section of social media users criticised Dhawan’s expressions in the track, with some questioning whether he is fit for the role of a soldier.

Addressing the backlash at a promotional event on Tuesday, Dhawan said he prefers to block out the noise and stay focused on his work. “These things keep happening, but they don’t matter to me. I don’t work for that. What I work for, you’ll understand this Friday,” he said.

Emphasising his faith in the film, the actor added that his priority lies in making a strong film rather than chasing box office numbers. “I come from a school where you let your work do the talking,” he said.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The upcoming film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

In the upcoming film, Varun is set to play PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.

The trailer, dropped by the makers on January 15, shows Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s soldiers joining forces with Ahan’s naval officer and Diljit Dosanjh’s fighter pilot to defeat the enemy. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23.