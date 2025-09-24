National Film Awards jury member ‘hasn’t washed hands’ since shaking hands with Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actress Prakruti Mishra, a jury member at the 71st National Film Awards, said that she hasn’t washed her hands since shaking hands with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at the ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a carousel of pictures from the awards ceremony. One of the pictures shows Prakruti posing with Shah Rukh alongside the film jury chairperson, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

An awestruck Prakruti shared her excitement by penning a long note describing her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan.

“Being a part of this iconic moment makes me realise that ‘Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’,” Prakruti wrote.

The actress also added that she hasn’t washed her hands since she shook hands with the Bollywood actor. “I haven’t washed my hands since the most special ‘handshake’ of my life.”

She also congratulated the actor for winning his first national award. “Congratulations, @iamsrk Sir, on your first and most-awaited National award

It was an honour to have been on the panel and fight for what you deserved many years ago,” she signed off.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received the best actor trophy for his role in the 2023 film Jawan, directed by Atlee.

He shared the award with actor Vikrant Massey, who received the trophy for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail.