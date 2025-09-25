MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh bring J.R.D. Tata’s Titan legacy to screen in ‘Made in India’, first look o

Directed by Robby Grewal, the series will debut on Amazon MX Player in 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.09.25, 03:30 PM
Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh in ‘Made in India – A Titan Story’

Amazon MX Player Thursday unveiled the first look teaser of Made in India – A Titan Story, based on the life of J.R.D. Tata and the making of the brand Titan. Directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, Made in India – A Titan Story is set to premiere early next year.

The show stars Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the executive who shaped the brand Titan for the Tata Group. From boardrooms to the factory floors, it showcases how an idea grew into a legacy and a symbol of pride for millions of Indians.

The series also features Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.

“Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India,” Naseeruddin Shah said in a statement.

“Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch,” Jim Sarbh added.

“It is a tale of enterprise and leadership that shaped not just an iconic brand of Titan watches but also our nation’s confidence on the global stage,” Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said.

