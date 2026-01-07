‘Space Gen — Chandrayaan’: Nakuul Mehta to headline JioHotstar series on India’s lunar mission

Space Gen — Chandrayaan, an upcoming series chronicling India’s lunar mission, with Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, will premiere on JioHotstar on January 23.

The streaming platform dropped a teaser of the upcoming show on Tuesday.

“Chaand tak ka safar aasaan toh nahi tha, par Bharat ke liye namumkin bhi nahi tha! Witness the untold story of the scientists who turned India’s dreams into history. Hotstar Specials: ‘Space Gen – Chandrayaan’, all episodes streaming Jan 23 on JioHotstar,” they wrote on X.

Directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen — Chandrayaan marks a collaboration between JioHotstar and The Viral Fever (TVF). The cast also includes Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait and Gopal Datt in key roles.

Inspired by true events, the show revolves around India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, according to a press release. “India’s Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition. We knew early on that the soul of the story resides as much in the people who carried its weight as it did on the mission. It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure,” the statement said.

“Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it,” Singh said in a statement.

Mehta said the honesty of the script was something that “resonated with him the most”. “It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling.”

“We all worked with a deep respect for the fact that this story belongs to the entire nation.I am immensely proud of this show, and I can’t wait for audiences on JioHotstar to witness the quiet resilience that shaped a defining moment in India’s history,” he added.