Sonu Nigam to kick off ‘The Revolution’ world tour with Abu Dhabi concert in August

Singer Sonu Nigam will launch his world tour, The Revolution, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on August 21, marking his first standalone solo arena production in the UAE capital.

The concert is being organised by Blu Blood in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

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Through the show, Nigam will celebrate 30 years as one of India’s most celebrated vocalists.

The concert will feature a mix of his romantic ballads, Bollywood classics, high-energy tracks and new material, backed by a live band and an immersive audio-visual production.

“Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch ‘The Revolution’ tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans,” Nigam said in a statement.

Following the Abu Dhabi leg, the tour will travel to the United Kingdom, North America, Australia and New Zealand.