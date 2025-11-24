‘Hole in my heart’: Donald Glover reveals why he cancelled The New World Tour 2024

Musician-actor Donald Glover has opened up about a health crisis that forced him to halt his last tour.

During the Camp Flog Gnaw event over the weekend, the 42-year-old revealed that he had suffered a stroke prior to postponing his The New World Tour last September to “focus on physical health for a few weeks,” Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was doing this world tour. I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there,” he told the crowd during the performance, which streamed live on Amazon Music.

He recounted pushing through “a really bad pain” in his head during a Louisiana show. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

Glover joked about “copying Jamie Foxx,” who survived a life-threatening brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’ I know it’s not true,” he added.

A month after postponing the tour, Glover cancelled the rest of the schedule, citing the need for surgery and “time out to heal”.

He went on to reveal that he has a hole in his heart. “I’d broken my foot. … and they found a hole in my heart... So, I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he said.

“They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I’ve gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys,” he told fans.

Glover is set to appear in the film Bando Stone & the New World and will reprise his role as Troy Barnes in the upcoming Community movie.