Mukesh Khanna blasts comedian Samay Raina after ‘Still Alive’ jibe: ‘Kutte ki dum…’

Mukesh Khanna has launched a scathing attack on comedian Samay Raina after the latter took a dig at him during his comedy special ‘Still Alive’.

Khanna shared an edited image on social media showing Raina seated on a donkey, with the text: “Samay Raina tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak hai voh bhi muhh kala karke”.

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In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi!! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahin hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua”.

Khanna alleged that despite public criticism, Raina had ‘shamelessly’ returned with another roast show and said he felt insulted by the comedian’s remarks. “Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein,” he stated in his post.

The remarks came a day after Raina, during his show, claimed that several “irrelevant people” tried to gain limelight during the controversy and referred to Khanna, known for portraying Shaktiman, saying, “Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge”.

He further said that when Shaktiman was on air, some children attempted to imitate the character. “Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai?” he said.

During the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025, Khanna had criticised YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks, calling them ‘vulgar’ and ‘offensive’ and saying such incidents should not be taken lightly.

Raina, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija were named in FIRs following a controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, which was later taken down from YouTube in 2025 during the investigation. Allahbadia later issued an apology over his remarks.