‘Glowing and unshaken’: Mrunal Thakur shares yacht video amid wedding rumours with Dhanush

Speculation about the duo’s relationship began last year after the actress warmly greeted the Tamil star at the premiere of her film ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.26, 11:40 AM
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared a video of herself enjoying a yacht ride amid ongoing wedding rumours linking her to actor-filmmaker Dhanush.

“Grounded, glowing and unshaken,” Mrunal captioned her post on Instagram on Saturday.

The video shows her enjoying the sea breeze as she poses for the camera. In her caption, the 33-year-old actress mentioned that the video was shot by her brother Mandar.

Speculation about the duo’s relationship began last year after the actress warmly greeted the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2, which also stars Ajay Devgn.

Last week, several media reports suggested that Mrunal and Dhanush are set to tie the knot in February this year. However, Dhanush and Mrunal have neither officially confirmed their relationship nor issued any statement about their wedding plans.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya, actor Rajinikanth's elder daughter, from 2004 to 2024. They have two sons — Yatra (born in 2006) and Linga (born in 2010).

On the work front, the 42-year-old actor recently starred in Aanand L. Rai’s romance drama Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon. He has the upcoming film Kara in the pipeline.

Mrunal's upcoming projects include Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pooja Meri Jaan.

