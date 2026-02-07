MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mrs.’ makers Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav to collaborate on a new film

The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of the Sanya Malhotra-led drama

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.02.26, 01:07 PM
Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav

Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav File picture, Facebook

Producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav are reuniting for a new film, marking their second collaboration after last year’s critically-acclaimed drama Mrs. The announcement coincided with the first anniversary of the Sanya Malhotra-led film.

Mrs. was produced by Baweja Studios, with backing from Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande. The film was a Hindi adaptation of Jeo Baby’s Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. Baweja also served as co-writer on the film alongside Kadav.

Mrs. reaffirmed my belief audiences are ready for audacious cinema that is intimate and transformative all at once,” Baweja told Variety. “Collaborating with Arati evoked a thrill that you get from being on the same page with someone, while also being challenged”.

“I’m excited to have her bring honesty, intelligence, and immense emotional clarity to our fresh collaboration, which we have the pleasure of announcing on Mrs. first anniversary. When a collaboration is built on trust and shared intent, you naturally want to create again. This next project is born from that very faith, and I’m looking forward to once again pushing boundaries together,” Baweja added.

“I feel very happy, safe, inspired, and delighted to work with Harman Baweja. He and his team, including our creative producer Tasneem Lokhandwala, have always helped me do my best. As a team, we have a lot of mutual respect and faith in each other, which I feel is the foundation of a great relationship,” Kadav said.

“I am actually very happy to collaborate with Harman for the rest of my life. As I said, Baweja Studios feels like home,” she added.

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq was the latest release from Baweja Studios, which has ac active slate lined up for 2026, including Dil Ka Darwaza Kholo Na Darling, Captain India and Boy From Andaman.

Harman Baweja Mrs. Arati Kadav
