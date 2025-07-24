Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark domestically in six days

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of the six days in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie opened in Indian theatres on Friday with a collection of Rs 21.5 crore nett. It earned another Rs 26 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 35.75 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a slight drop in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 24 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 25 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 21 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total earnings to Rs 153.25 crore nett so far.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s romance drama Metro… In Dino has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark domestically, having collected Rs 50.25 crore nett in 20 days. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to rake in Rs 166.06 crore nett after 34 days in theatres.