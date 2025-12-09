Mohit Chauhan trips over stage light, falls mid-concert at AIIMS Bhopal

Singer Mohit Chauhan tripped and fell on stage during a live performance at AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday, as per videos doing the rounds on social media.

The 59-year-old singer was performing the song Nadaan Parinde from Rockstar when the incident occurred at the Bhopal branch of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences’ Retina 8.0 event on 7 December.

While singing the song, Mohit took a step closer to the audience, causing him to trip on a stage light and losing his balance.

Videos doing the rounds on social media show the singer falling on stage mid-performance, prompting the crowd to gasp and the music to stop abruptly.

As per reports, organisers and venue staff immediately rushed to help him on stage. The concert paused for a while as medical professionals stepped in to check for injuries.

Mohit, known for his fan-favourite tracks like Tum Se Hi, Sadda Haq and Ilahi, is yet to issue an official statement.

On the work front, Mohit last sang the track Chikri Chikri from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song is written by Raqueeb Alam.