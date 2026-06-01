Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 nears Rs 100-crore mark in India after strong second weekend

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continued its impressive run at the box office, registering steady growth during its second weekend.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph-directed crime thriller collected Rs 5.35 crore nett in India on Sunday (Day 11), marking a slight jump from its second Saturday earnings of Rs 5.10 crore nett. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 96.70 crore nett (Rs 112.20 crore gross), putting it within touching distance of the coveted Rs 100-crore mark.

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The film has also maintained a strong hold in overseas markets. With an additional Rs 4.50 crore gross collected internationally on Sunday, its overseas earnings have reached Rs 116.75 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 228.95 crore.

Drishyam 3 completed its second three-day weekend with Rs 14.75 crore in collections and has already crossed Rs 81 crore nett in its first week in India. The film is expected to surpass the lifetime collections of several recent Malayalam hits if it continues its current pace.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal reprise his iconic role of Georgekutty. The ensemble cast also includes Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 1.80 crore nett on its second Sunday. In the first week, the Vivek Soni-directed romance drama had earned Rs 17.35 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.30 crore nett on second Friday.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 23.80 crore nett.