In pictures: Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of family time with Vicky Kaushal, son Vihaan

From leisurely strolls and sweet treats to cherished moments with husband Vicky Kaushal and their newborn son Vihaan, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s May was filled with simple joys, as seen in the pictures she shared on Monday. Here’s a look.

1 6 All pictures: Katrina Kaif IG handle

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina looked chic in an all-black ensemble featuring layered outerwear while enjoying the outdoors in a lush green park. The serene backdrop and her relaxed demeanour lent the post the feel of a page straight out of a travel diary.

2 6

“May… you’ve been amazing. Whichever city I go to, my search for the Best hot chocolate is on … happy to say that this is the best one ever. And the best coffee too. Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

3 6

Vicky Kaushal is seen relaxing on a picnic setup with Katrina, hand gesturing over his head. The couple celebrated Vicky’s 38th birthday last month.

4 6

The Sooryavanshi actress also spent quality time with her son, Vihaan, sharing a glimpse of a quiet reading session as she read books to him. She gave birth to her son on November 7 last year.

5 6

She also shared close-up shots of her favourite beverages, including cups of hot chocolate and coffee, offering fans a glimpse into the simple pleasures that defined her month.

6 6

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.