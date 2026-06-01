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BTS fans in Taiwan turn to temples and divine blessings in hunt for concert tickets

Fans offered merchandise, purple snacks and even concert seating charts at Taipei’s Longshan Temple ahead of the group’s Kaohsiung concerts

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.06.26, 06:45 PM
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For any BTS fan, grabbing a concert ticket is almost equivalent to gambling with life! And some Taiwanese ARMYs are taking that belief quite literally.

Ahead of BTS’s upcoming concerts in Kaohsiung, fans in Taiwan have been flocking to temples to pray for luck in securing tickets to the highly anticipated shows.

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According to Taiwan media reports, several fans visited Taipei’s famous Longshan Temple to seek blessings from Yue Lao, the Taoist deity associated with love and destiny.

Fans arrived with unique offerings, including BTS merchandise, purple-coloured snacks — a nod to the group’s signature colour — and even printouts of concert seating charts. Some also carried handwritten notes detailing their hopes of successfully purchasing tickets when sales open.

The unusual ritual has drawn attention online, highlighting the extraordinary lengths fans are willing to go to for a chance to see the seven-member K-pop group perform live. BTS’s return to Taiwan as a full group has generated immense excitement, with demand for tickets expected to far exceed supply.

In April, BTS embarked on the Arirang world tour, which marked the group's highly anticipated return to global stadiums following their mandatory military service.

Most recently, the band performed at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 28.

In July, the group will join Madonna and Shakira for the halftime show of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The event will mark the first halftime show in Fifa World Cup Final history.

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