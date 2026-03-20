Mohanlal-Mammootty-starrer ‘Patriot’ to open 24th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles has unveiled the full lineup for its 24th edition, with Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam espionage thriller Patriot set to open the event and Anusha Rizvi’s comedy The Great Shamsuddin Family closing the festival.

The lineup comprises 27 films, including seven features, two documentary films and 18 short films, representing countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

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Patriot will have its U.S. premiere at the festival. It marks the first on-screen collaboration of Mohanlal and Mammootty in 18 years. The film follows a researcher who goes on the run after uncovering the unauthorised deployment of a surveillance asset.

The closing film, The Great Shamsuddin Family, will have its North American premiere at IFFLA. It marks Rizvi’s return to feature filmmaking after her 2010 debut Peepli Live and revolves on a writer racing to meet a crucial deadline as chaos unfolds within her Delhi household over the course of a single day.

The lineup also includes Ghost School, presented by Seemab Gul. A Pakistan-Germany-Saudi Arabia co-production revolves around a young girl whose school is shut down amid rumors of supernatural possession. Mahde Hasan’s Sand City, winner of the Proxima Grand Prix at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, explores intersecting lives in Dhaka.

Other titles include Tribeny Rai’s Shape of Momo, following a woman returning to her Himalayan roots; Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s Lali, a dark portrait of a newlywed couple facing destabilizing forces; and Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees, which earned Roy the best director award in the Horizons section at the Venice Film Festival.

The documentary slate features Karla Murthy’s The Gas Station Attendant, a personal portrait built from recorded phone calls with her father that won best documentary at the Nashville Film Festival and a special mention at Sheffield DocFest.

Also screening is Breaking the Code by Ben Rekhi and Swetlana, premiering in a special presentation and tracing Rekhi’s father’s journey from post-independence India to Silicon Valley.

The short film slate, featuring works by 13 female directors, includes multiple world premieres. Highlights include Nihaarika Negi’s Tenfa, Fatima Liaqat’s Plain Folks and Sana Zahra Jafri’s Permanent Guest.

Shuchi Talati, who won acclaim for her debut feature Girls Will Be Girls in 2024, will present Hidden Sun.

Other notable shorts include Ananth Subramaniam’s Bleat!, winner of the Queer Palm at Cannes Critics’ Week; Adnan Al Rajeev’s Ali, which received a special mention at Cannes; and Raman Nimmala’s O’Sey Balamma, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

IFFLA’s Industry Days Forum will return with panels, masterclasses, screenings and a pitch showcase, including a USD 10,000 development grant. The IFFLA Connect strand will link emerging South Asian and diaspora projects with industry partners across development, financing, production and casting.

“Each year IFFLA puts the spotlight on the brilliant breadth and scope of South Asian storytelling. We look forward to bringing another exciting group of filmmakers together with the Los Angeles audiences and industry vets eager to see their new work. This curated connection is what makes IFFLA such a vital and unmissable event,” Anjay Nagpal, executive director of the festival, said.

The festival is scheduled to run from April 23 to 26.