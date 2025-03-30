MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohanlal Issues apology amid controversy over ‘L2: Empuraan': ‘Regret the pain caused’

The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has come under scrutiny for its alleged allusions to the Gujarat riots, triggering a massive uproar on social media

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.03.25, 02:37 PM
Mohanlal in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Mohanlal in 'L2: Empuraan' Facebook

Amid a heated controversy surrounding his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has issued an apology to fans, stating that he “regrets the pain caused” by certain political references in the movie.

The film, directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, has come under scrutiny for its alleged allusions to the Gujarat riots, triggering a massive uproar on social media.

Taking to Facebook, Mohanlal assured fans that the film’s production team had decided to remove certain portions that sparked the debate.

“I have learnt that some of the political themes that have emerged in the movie L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my fans. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbours hatred towards any political movement, idea or religion,” Mohanlal wrote in his post.

"Therefore, I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to compulsorily remove such parts from the movie,” he added.

Mohanlal further reassured his audience that his commitment to them remains steadfast. “I have lived my cinematic life as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith are my only strength. I believe Mohanlal is not greater than that,” the 64-year-old actor wrote.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared Mohanlal’s post.

Gokulam Gopalan, the film’s producer, had earlier told Manorama Online that the makers had decided on revising the movie. The new version will hit theatres next week. As part of these changes, scenes depicting violence against women and riots will be edited. Additionally, the name of the villain, Baba Bajrangi, will be changed, and certain dialogues will be muted.

