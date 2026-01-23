MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 January 2026

Mohanlal begins shooting for next film with ‘Thudarum’ director Tharun Moorthy

The 65-year-old actor will next feature in ‘Drishyam 3’, the third instalment in the popular franchise

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.01.26, 07:26 PM
Mohanlal

Mohanlal File picture

Actor Mohanlal on Friday began shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled L366, he announced on social media with a series of pictures.

The upcoming film marks Mohanlal’s reunion with director Tharun Moorthy after their collaboration for the 2025 thriller Thudarum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures on X, Mohanlal wrote, ‘Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers.”

The 65-year-old actor will next feature in Drishyam 3, the third instalment in the popular franchise. It will hit theatres on April 2.

The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, has grown from a regional hit into a pan-Indian and international phenomenon. The first film earned Rs 62 crore gross worldwide. Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. Over the years, Drishyam has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, released in 2015, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 released in 2023 and raked in close to Rs 350 crore gross globally.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohanlal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

FDI inflows to India surged by 73% to $47 billion in 2025 due to large investments: UN

The report adds that the total value of international project finance increased by 7% to USD 218 billion, while the number of projects declined by only 5%
Quote left Quote right

Environmental clearances granted with retrospective effect are illegal in the eyes of the law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT