‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ earns over Rs 80 crore in India in two weeks

Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has minted over Rs 80 crore nett in India since its May 17 release, as per latest trade reports.

At the time this report was filed on Friday, the film had earned rs 81.61 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

Released in Indian theatres a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

On the other hand, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark domestically. The film has so far earned Rs 45.41 crore nett in India, according to production house Maddock Films.

The romantic comedy has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark globally, with total worldwide earnings standing at Rs 54 crore nett at the time this report was filed, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 16, has so far amassed Rs 49.26 crore nett in India.

Backed by Warner Bros., Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger.