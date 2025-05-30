MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ earns over Rs 80 crore in India in two weeks

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark domestically

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.05.25, 06:11 PM
Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ IMDb

Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has minted over Rs 80 crore nett in India since its May 17 release, as per latest trade reports.

At the time this report was filed on Friday, the film had earned rs 81.61 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in Indian theatres a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

On the other hand, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark domestically. The film has so far earned Rs 45.41 crore nett in India, according to production house Maddock Films.

The romantic comedy has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark globally, with total worldwide earnings standing at Rs 54 crore nett at the time this report was filed, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 16, has so far amassed Rs 49.26 crore nett in India.

Backed by Warner Bros., Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger.

RELATED TOPICS

Mission Impossible 8 Tom Cruise
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Dangerous, insult to BSF, police': Opp on Assam’s Salwa Judum-style move to arm civilians

Free-for-all gun culture..deliberate attempt to stoke communal tension as elections approach, says Opposition as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims indigenous people in border feel they might be attacked
Veteran film actor Kamal Haasan speaks during the premier of a documentary chronicling the personal and political journey of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his administrative achievements, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I believe love will always triumph. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won’t

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT