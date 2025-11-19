MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pankaj Tripathi turns producer with dramedy series for YouTube's pay-to-watch model

Starring Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia and Girija Oak, the series will premiere on 27 November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.11.25, 04:58 PM
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi File Photo

National Award–winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is venturing into production with Perfect Family, an eight-episode dramedy set to release directly on YouTube under a structured pay model.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the series will premiere on 27 November on the JAR Series YouTube channel, according to a press release from the makers.

Perfect Family is billed as an experiment in India’s evolving digital ecosystem, as per the press communique. While the first two episodes will remain free, viewers will be able to watch the remaining episodes through a one-time payment of Rs 59.

Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show features Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak. The story follows a seemingly typical but “not-so-perfect” family forced to attend therapy after an incident involving their young daughter. It explores the stigma around therapy in India through humour.

Tripathi said turning producer for the first time with a project that challenges traditional release formats felt “refreshing and essential”.

“Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy that families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show,” he said in a statement.

Rai said JAR Pictures has long aimed to push boundaries of storytelling and distribution.

“The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators. With a cast of this calibre and Pankaj stepping into production for the first time, Perfect Family felt like the right project to help define this new space,” he said.

