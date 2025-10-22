Mira Rajput Kapoor slams bursting firecrackers on Diwali: ‘Let’s stop normalising this’

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, took to social media to criticise the continued practice of bursting firecrackers, urging people to stop normalising it under the guise of “tradition” or “for the kids”.

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram Stories expressing disappointment over how people continue to burst crackers despite being aware of their environmental impact.

“Why are we still bursting crackers? It’s not okay even if it’s ‘just for the kids to see once’ or ‘we’re just doing it once for them to have the experience.’ Neither is it okay for your pataka aesthetic to hold a phuljhadi for the gram. Let’s please stop normalising this,” she wrote.

Her remarks came after reports showed a sharp rise in pollution levels across major cities in India. Highlighting the public apathy, Mira added, “Say no to crackers cannot be the poster you get your kids to make for Earth Day and then forget about it when Diwali comes along. AQI news is not just for the next Instagram story — it’s the air our children breathe”.

“And what’s sad is, despite the privilege, education, awareness and affluence, what lacks is common sense. So no, I won’t send my kids to watch while you’ll have some cracker fun. Please stop,” she further said.

Instagram/ @mira.kapoor

Earlier, on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor shared pictures from his Diwali celebrations with Mira. “For the light we carry, and the love that carries us, wish you a very Happy Diwali,” Shahid captioned the post.

Mira is the founder of Dhun Wellness, a wellness retreat in Mumbai, and recently co-founded the skincare brand Akind Beauty in collaboration with Tira Beauty. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.